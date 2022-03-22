$2.30 EPS Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.18. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,117. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

