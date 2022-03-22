$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

