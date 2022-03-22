$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $555.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.31. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $328.19 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

