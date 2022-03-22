$211.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will post $211.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.99 million to $220.10 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $198.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $975.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $778,833. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $18,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.