$221.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to post $221.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $944.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $948.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.