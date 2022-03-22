24,811 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 2,143,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after buying an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,643,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. 61,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

