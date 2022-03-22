25,967 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,292. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

