$260.08 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will post $260.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $260.39 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

