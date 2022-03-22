$278.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $278.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.45 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a one year low of $40.59 and a one year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

