29,588 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 10,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

