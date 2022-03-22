$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

