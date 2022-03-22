$301.94 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to announce $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the highest is $303.80 million. Upstart posted sales of $121.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,656,158. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $51,553,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32. Upstart has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

