$31.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will post $31.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMSWA opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.
About American Software (Get Rating)
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Software (AMSWA)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.