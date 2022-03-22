$31.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will post $31.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

