322,019 Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 322,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,048,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $686,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

