32,302 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. 2,715,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,016. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88.

