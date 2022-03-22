$330.37 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report $330.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.90 million and the highest is $340.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.96. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

