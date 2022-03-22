353,070 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,146,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 119,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,030. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

