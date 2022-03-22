360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 2,196,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 635.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

