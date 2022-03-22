360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $16.51

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.22. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 488,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

