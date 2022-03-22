$376.17 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $376.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the highest is $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

