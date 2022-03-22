39,134 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,004.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. 1,582,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,933. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88.

