3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Director Malissia Clinton Sells 4,375 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DDD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,689. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3D Systems (DDD)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.