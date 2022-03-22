3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Director Malissia Clinton Sells 4,375 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,689. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

