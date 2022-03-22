$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $21.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.
A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.
Baidu stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $267.15.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.