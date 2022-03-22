$40.53 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will post $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $18.58 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

