444,456 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 35,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,284. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

