$480.55 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $480.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $486.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,424,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.