$51.53 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will post $51.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $62.44 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $27.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $268.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $276.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350.91 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:EB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.86. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.