539,149 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 539,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

