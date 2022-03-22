$56.80 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,091%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $347.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

