58,053 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,183 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

