5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.23. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$196.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.