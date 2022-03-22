$62.87 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.58 million. Inseego posted sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter worth $80,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.