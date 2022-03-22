$65.22 Million in Sales Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will post $65.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.25 million and the lowest is $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $261.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.