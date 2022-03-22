$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $66.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $275.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Univest Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

