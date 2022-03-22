$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will post $66.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $68.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

