$661.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce $661.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $665.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $599.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

TTEK stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

