$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.72 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year sales of $30.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.