$72.90 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.27 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $297.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $305.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.41 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,495 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $49,863,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.