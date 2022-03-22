$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

