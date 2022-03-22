$823.07 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $829.74 million. Quidel posted sales of $375.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.