8,569 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.81. 124,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,110. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

