$90.45 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce $90.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $92.50 million. Skillz posted sales of $83.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $400.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

