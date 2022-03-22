96,923 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 410,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 575,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 288,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

UCON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 235,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.