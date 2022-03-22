A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.79. Approximately 6,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $887.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

