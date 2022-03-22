A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.