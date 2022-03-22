Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.