Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 55,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

Cricut stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

