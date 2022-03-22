Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.24. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00.
About Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF)
