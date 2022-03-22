Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.10. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 177,665 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.