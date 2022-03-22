Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.10. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 177,665 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
