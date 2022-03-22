ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 11%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.20. Approximately 4,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,798,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ACM Research by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.